Auri announce second album for September

Auri, the prog/folk Nightwish offshoot featuring Troy Donockley, Tuomas Holopainen and Holopainen’s wife Johanna Kurkela, have announced they will release their second album II - Those We Don't Speak Of through Nuclear Blast on September 3.

"A new Auri album is in the pipeline and the idea is to get it recorded and released some time during 2021," Holopainen told Prog in February this year. "We already have about seven or eight songs done so it's only a matter of finding the time and the place to record those songs, but it's sounding excellent so far!"

The cover artwork, which you can see below, comes once again from Janne "ToxicAngel" Pitkänen.

The first single from II - Those We Don't Speak Of and pre-order details will be revealed very soon!

