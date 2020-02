August Burns Red issue Ghosts video

August Burns Red have issued a video for their track Ghosts.

It’s lifted from their seventh studio album Found In Far Away Places, released in June this year via Fearless Records and the song features A Day To Remember frontman Jeremy McKinnon.

Guitarist Brent Rambler reveals they wanted to focus the video on homelessness as it’s an issue that society needs to address.

He says: “A lot of homeless people led normal lives just like everyone else before they landed on the streets. They deserve help and respect to get back on their feet – not judgmental looks and whispers.”

August Burns Red are currently on tour across Europe with Every Time I Die, Stick To Your Guns, Polyphia and Wage War.

Oct 16: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 17: Oberhausen Turinehalle, Germany

Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK

Oct 20: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

Oct 21: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 22: Lincoln Engine Shed, UK

Oct 23: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 24: Dundee Fat Sams, UK

Oct 25: Aberdeen Garage, UK

Oct 27: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Oct 28: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Nov 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Nov 05: Adelaide HQ, Australia

Nov 06: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Nov 07: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Nov 08: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Nov 12: Sydney Roundhouse, Australia

Nov 13: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Nov 14: Brisbane Triffid, Australia

Nov 15: Brisbane Triffid, Australia

Nov 27: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Nov 28: Worcester Palladium, MA

Nov 29: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Dec 01: Toronto Danforth, ON

Dec 02: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Dec 03: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Dec 04: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Dec 05: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Dec 07: Lawrence Granada, KS

Dec 08: Tulsa Cains Ballroom, OK

Dec 09: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Dec 10: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Dec 11: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Dec 12: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Dec 14: Nashville Rocketown, TN

Dec 15: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Dec 16: Charlotte Amo’s Southend, NC

Dec 18: Norfolk Norva, VA

Dec 19: Baltimore Soundstage, MD