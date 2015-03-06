Atreyu planning new album for late 2015

Speaking to Metal Hammer at Soundwave in Australia, Atreyu’s Alex Varkatzas and Brandon Saller talk about the importance of time off, getting new tattoos, and plans for the band’s next album.

“We just finished tracking our next record,” says Brandon. “We have some festival shows we’re doing throughout the summer, and we should have some new music out in the fall.”

“It’ll come out in September or October,” adds Alex. “It doesn’t have a title yet, but the tentative working title is Kick You In The Face.”

