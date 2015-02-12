Atreyu issue studio update

Atreyu vocalist Alex Varkatzas has issued an update from the studio where the band are recording their first album in six years.

They returned from a three-year hiatus last summer and launched the track So Others May Live in September. And Varkatzas reveals work is going well on the follow-up to 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned, saying it’s the best material the band have ever done.

He says: “The lyrics for the new album have been done for a few days and I will finish vocals tomorrow. Absolutely no melodic vocals on my end. Happy to get back to my roots and still bring in some new tricks.

“My brothers and I have made our best record yet. Can’t wait to share it with you all.”

The as-yet-untitled album will launch through Spinefarm, although no release date has been set. The band said late last year they were in no hurry to complete the record as rushing the process would compromise the material.

They’ll play a one-off show at the Underworld in London on April 29.