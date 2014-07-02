Hiatus is at an end for Atreyu

Atreyu have ended their three-year hiatus and will mark their comeback with a performance at the Aftershock Festival in California.

The band announced their comeback in a post on their Facebook page and via a video teaser on their website.

The post reads: “Atreyu is pleased to announce we are making new music together and have plans to resume playing live again, starting with our main stage appearance at Aftershock on Sunday September 14, 2014.

“This is for the fans, this is for us, and this is for the music. Long live Atreyu.”

Frontman Alex Varkatzas tells Loudwire: “To say we are looking forward to playing this year’s Aftershock Festival is an understatement. It’s been three-plus years since we have rocked the stage as brothers, and to be playing with all these high caliber bands, in the state that we call home, is truly awesome.”

Atreyu’s most recent album was 2009’s Congregation of the Damned.

Atreyu 2014 video teaser