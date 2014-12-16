Atreyu take slow and steady approach

Atreyu drummer and vocalist Brandon Saller says they’re taking a deliberate approach in the studio as they don’t want their new material to feel forced.

They ended their three-year hiatus at this year’s Aftershock festival in California and then inked a deal with Spinefarm Records. And Saller says while work is progressing on their as-yet-untiled sixth album, they’re feeling no pressure to complete the process.

He tells Hysteria: “I think that getting back into the mindset of this particular band is very different. Everyone’s lives have drastically changed for the better over the last four years.

“Getting back into the zone of being in Atreyu, something that was our entire lives for 12 or 13 years, is very challenging. We just have to make sure that every step we take coming back as a band, is taken slow, basing every decision on the fact that it feels right rather than we are forcing it.”

Saller previously said their latest tracks were a “punch in the face for heavy music” and he says they’re deliberately trying to get back to their original sound.

He adds: “The new music we’ve been toying with is unapologetically abrasive – there’s nothing very radio about it, there’s nothing pop about it.

“We’re trying to get back to where we were when we first started the band. All we wanted to do was fuckin’ destroy a 300 person capacity club. We just want to go back to fast and heavy.”

The band issued the track So Other May Live in September and they’ve lined up a one-off show at London’s Underworld on April 29.