Atreyu faced fears in 'disturbing' Long Live video

Atreyu say they were made to face their fears by director Mark Porter on the video shoot for Long Live.

The promo was issued last month, showing each band member meeting his death in a different manner.

Guitarist Travis Miguel, who falls from a 13-storey building, tells Louder Noise: ““I didn’t realise how scared of heights I was until we filmed that. It was very unnerving – I really don’t want to do that ever again and Mark Porter made me do it seven or eight times.”

But drummer Brandon Saller reports that even though the video is hard to watch, the result is “cool.” He adds: “The concept Porter came up with was very dark and very bold. We haven’t had a video in our career that was almost disturbing to watch, so I think it came across really good.”

Atreyu play the Reading and Leeds festivals later this month. Their sixth album, also Long Live, follows on September 18 via Spinefarm.

Long Live tracklist

01. Long Live 02. Live To Labor 03. I Would Kill/Lie/Die (For You) 04. Cut Off The Head 05. A Bitter Broken Memory 06. Do You Know Who You Are 07. Revival (Interlude) 08. Heartbeats And Flatlines 09. Brass Balls 10. Moments Before Dawn 11. Start To Break 12. Reckless