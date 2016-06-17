Atreyu, Crown The Empire, Young Guns added to Vans Warped Tour compilation

Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Young Guns are among the latest names confirmed for the Vans Warped Tour compilation album.

Other artists added to the list are The Word Alive, Ghost Town, Four Year Strong, With Confidence, Safe To Say, Veil Of Maya, Teenage Bottlerockett, Secrets and Assuming We Survive.

Last month, Every Time I Die shared a snippet of a track that will also appear on the album – although the title has yet to be released.

The compilation will be released on June 24 via SideOneDummy Records, with further artists and songs to be announced in due course.

The Vans Warped Tour kicks off the same day the album is launched.

The Vans Warped Tour 2016 tracks and artists

Four Year Strong – We All Float Down Here

Crown The Empire – Satellites

With Confidence – We’ll Be Okay

The Word Alive – Dreamer

Safe to Say – Bracelets

Veil Of Maya – Mikasa

Teenage Bottlerockett – Dead Saturday

Ghost Town – Evolution

Young Guns – Rising Up

Secrets – Learn To Love

Assuming We Survive – Home Is Where The Heart Is

Atreyu – Live To Labor

Previously announced

3OH!3 – Black Box

Real Friends – Colder Quicker

Set It Off – Uncontainable

State Champs – All You Are Is History

The Maine – Am I Pretty?

The Summer Set – Figure Me Out

The Story So Far – Solo

SYKES – Gold Dust

Masked Intruder – Beyond A Shadow Of A Doubt

Mayday Parade – One Of Them Will Destroy The Other

The Interrupters – By My Side

Knuckle Puck – Pretense

Vans Warped Tour 2016

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR