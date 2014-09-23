At The Gates stream title track

At The Gates have streamed At War With Reality, the title track from their comeback album, due next month.
The Swedish outfit confirmed they’d decided to complete a new studio project, despite previously saying it wasn’t on the cards since their 2007 reunion.
The band said: “What we learned from the last couple of years is that we enjoy what we do to the fullest extent. We love playing music together, and we love to hang out as friends.
“We are fully aware that we have made some very drastic statements about the longevity of At The Gates – but things change, situations change and people change.”
At War With Reality is set for release on October 27 via Century Media. They return to the UK in December.
Tour dates
Dec 04: London Forum
Dec 05: Manchester Academy 2
Dec 06: Glasgow Garage
Dec 07: Birmingham Academy
Dec 08: Cardiff Solus
Tracklist
El Altar Del Dios Desconocido
Death And The Labyrinth
At War With Reality
The Circular Ruins
Heroes And Tombs
The Conspiracy Of The Blind
Order From Chaos
The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)
The Head Of The Hydra
City Of Mirrors
Eater Of Gods
Upon Pillars Of Dust
The Night Eternal