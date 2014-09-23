Trending

At The Gates stream title track

By Metal Hammer  

Hear At War With Reality from next month’s comeback album

At The Gates have streamed At War With Reality, the title track from their comeback album, due next month.

The Swedish outfit confirmed they’d decided to complete a new studio project, despite previously saying it wasn’t on the cards since their 2007 reunion.

The band said: “What we learned from the last couple of years is that we enjoy what we do to the fullest extent. We love playing music together, and we love to hang out as friends.

“We are fully aware that we have made some very drastic statements about the longevity of At The Gates – but things change, situations change and people change.”

At War With Reality is set for release on October 27 via Century Media. They return to the UK in December.

Tour dates

Dec 04: London Forum

Dec 05: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 06: Glasgow Garage

Dec 07: Birmingham Academy

Dec 08: Cardiff Solus

Tracklist

  1. El Altar Del Dios Desconocido

  2. Death And The Labyrinth

  3. At War With Reality

  4. The Circular Ruins

  5. Heroes And Tombs

  6. The Conspiracy Of The Blind

  7. Order From Chaos

  8. The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)

  9. The Head Of The Hydra

  10. City Of Mirrors

  11. Eater Of Gods

  12. Upon Pillars Of Dust

  13. The Night Eternal