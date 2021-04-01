At The Gates prepare to unleash The Nightmare Of Being

At The Gates will release their seventh studio album, The Nightmare Of Being, on July 2 via Century Media Records.

The peculiar challenges thrown up by recording an album during a global pandemic means that the follow-up to 2018’s To Drink From The Night Itself was recorded in several different Swedish studios - drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg - with the completed collection mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with the band on their 2014 ‘comeback’ album At War With Reality.

Speaking of the concept behind the 10 track album, vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant says: "The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative…”

“It still sounds like At The Gates, 100 per cent,” he emphasises. “It is just more of everything.”

(Image credit: Century Media)

The Nightmare Of Being track listing is:

1. Spectre of Extinction

2. The Paradox

3. The Nightmare of Being

4. Garden of Cyrus

5. Touched by the White Hands of Death

6. The Fall into Time

7. Cult of Salvation

8. The Abstract Enthroned

9. Cosmic Pessimism

10. Eternal Winter of Reason