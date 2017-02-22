At The Drive-In return with new album and track

At The Drive-In have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year.

Titled in•ter a•li•a – Latin for “among other things” – it will launch on May 5 and is their first record since 2000’s Relationship Of Command, which featured One Armed Scissor.

To mark the announcement, At The Drive-In have released a lyric video for the track Incurably Innocent from in•ter a•li•a. Watch it below.

It’s described as “pitting spacey phaser and thrash-y riffing against a sidewinder hook and siren wail” while vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala reports that the song is “about sexual abuse and being able to finally speak out.”

The band were forced to cancel part of their North American tour last year when Zavala lost his voice. They’ll head out on the road next month for a run of shows and will play the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

The in•ter a•li•a cover

At The Drive-In in•ter a•li•a tracklist

No Wolf Like The Present Continuum Tilting At The Univendor Governed By Contagions Pendulum In A Peasant Dress Incurably Innocent Call Broken Arrow Holtzclaw Torrentially Cutshaw Ghost-Tape No.9 Hostage Stamps

Mar 17: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA

Mar 18: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Mar 20: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Mar 22: New York terminal 5, NY

Mar 25: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 27: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Mar 29: Toronto Rebel, ON

May 06: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

May 08: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 09: San Diego Soma, CA

May 12: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

May 13: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

May 17: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Jun 07: Austin Stubb’s, TX

Jun 09: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jun 10: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Jun 12: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Jun 13: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Jun 15: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Jun 17: St paul Palace Theatre, MN

Jun 18: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Jun 20: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Jun 21: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Aug 15: St. Polten FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 16-19: Paredes De Coura Festival, Portugal

Aug 16-19: Kiewit Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Aug 25-27: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 25-27: Reading Festival, UK

