At last! That Ozzy Osbourne gin you've been desperate to order is available

Ozzy Osbourne is the latest rock star to lend his name to an officially branded alcohol.

The Ultimate Gin - named after the former Black Sabbath man's album The Ultimate Sin – is available to purchase online for fans in The U.K., Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany and Austria, while Swedish booze lovers will be able to place orders at Systembolaget from April 29.

Described by the manufacturers are "a classic and bold London Dry Gin with a heavy 47% ABV and a Silver Award for quality from the IWSC", The Ultimate Gin joins a range of celebrity boozes that includes a limited batch bourbon launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Motorhead's Ace Of Spades, and an official Kiss-branded gin called Cold Gin.

Other acts to clamber aboard the lucrative branded alcohol bandwagon in the wake of Iron Maiden's enormous success with Trooper beer include Status Quo, whose Piledriver ale is described as "malty and amber with a touch of mango”, and Ghost, who launched a juniper gin "from the clergy" three years ago.

In 2019, Ozzy told Rolling Stone that The Ultimate Sin was his least favourite solo album, saying, "Producer Ron Nevison didn’t really do a great production job. The songs weren’t bad, they were just put down weird. Everything felt and sounded the fucking same. There was no imagination. If there was ever an album I’d like to remix and do better, it would be The Ultimate Sin.”

Earlier this month, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne appeared in the a video for Yungblud's new single The Funeral.