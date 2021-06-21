Kiss have launched an official gin and you'll never guess what it's called

Rock legends Kiss have launched an official, Kiss-branded gin. Following the launch last year of the "Rum Kollection portfolio", the band have taken another step into the lucrative booze market, and "Gold Gin" gin is available to pre-order right now.

We're told that Cold Gin is "bold and uncompromising" and "inspired by the band's roots in New York City". These factors conspire to create "a taste explosion that's always cranked up to 11." Sounds good, right? Paul Stanley certainly thinks so.

"Now it really is Cold Gin time," exclaims Stanley, cleverly referencing Kiss's 1974 classic Cold Gin. "If gin is your thing then this is the one to bring. Like the song, this one’s a classic!"

Cold Gin was made in conjunction with Swedish company Brands For Fans, who are also responsible for Kiss's rum exploits, as well as Motorhead's Iron Fist Whiskey and Ghost's Juniper Gin.

The design of the Cold Gin bottle features the four members of Kiss on display next to New York's Brooklyn Bridge. The main label features a gold disc and various New York City and Manhattan landmarks, while the art deco pattern behind the disc is based on the scales of Gene Simmons' demon boots.

More importantly, what does it taste like? Well, we've not had the pleasure, but the tasting notes promise "clear tones of juniper, a generous aroma and classic gin character", a well-balanced palate featuring "juniper, citrus and herbs, lemon peel and angelica root," and a finish that "intensifies and grows in the mouth." Much like Gene's tongue, then.

Last month, Kiss announced the European leg of their delayed End Of The Road tour.