Motorhead limited batch bourbon launched to celebrate Ace Of Spades anniversary

Five years after the launch of a Motorhead branded whisky, the 40th anniversary of Ace Of Spades is being marked by the production of a limited batch of cask strength bourbon.

The new venture is a collaboration between Global Brews – the branding agency behind such alcoholic delights as Iron Maiden's Trooper beer, Status Quo's Piledriver ale, Slayer's Reign In Blood wine and Ghost's Juniper Gin – and Hillrock, an award-winning distillery based in New York's Hudson Valley.

The manufacturers describe the bourbon as, "A lush and velvety expression of Hillrock’s Solera Aged Bourbon amplified by this undiluted proof. Specially selected for its delicate balance of proof and flavour, as well as its incredibly long finish. A truly decanter worthy bottling."

The batch comes from two casks. The first produced 599 bottles and has an alcohol by volume count of 57.8%, while the second cask was responsible for 623 bottles with an ABV of 57.65%. That's a total of 1222 bottles, although it's claimed there's only 1100. Perhaps someone's been drinking.

Either way, each bottle is hand numbered and comes packed in a bespoke Ace of Spades gift box. And there's even a snazzy video featuring a Snaggletooth-headed distillery worker.

Motorhead X Hillrock is available order online now. When it arrives, make yourself a Lemmy.