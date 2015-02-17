Asking Alexandria fake frontman claim explained

Former Dead By April singer Jimmie Strimell has explained how he was wrongly announced to be Asking Alexandria’s new frontman.

Several names have been linked with the role since Danny Worsnop quit in January to concentrate on his band We Are Harlot.

Earlier this month Strimell was said to have been given the job after a tweet that read: “I am very pleased to say I will be joining@AAOfficial I am so stoked guys! This is a brand new chapter!”

Asking Alexandria denied it, with guitarist Benjamin Bruce tweeting: “Until I say anything don’t believe the rumours.”

Now Strimell tells Metal Insider: “I just found out that a tweet by someone calling himself Jimmie Strimell has made a joke on my behalf and may be causing Asking Alexandria some problem as well.

“I’m sorry about that – but I can assure you that it was not me. People start profiles in my name on a lot of social media sites, and the last time I counted I found eight Jimmie Strimells on Facebook. None of them were me.

“So, as you all know now, I am not the new singer of Asking Alexandria, and never claimed to be.”

The fake account, which is still running, followed the misleading announcement with the admission: “I was joking guys, chill.”

Strimell is now a member of My Collapse. Meanwhile, work continues on Asking Alexandria’s fourth album. Bruce last week said: “Another incredible song written. I’m so fucking excited to record.”