ASIWYFA's Rory Friers launches Beach Comber project with Two Set Sail single

And So I Watch You From Afar guitarist and film composer Rory Friers has launched a new side project Beach Comber. The band will release their debut album Parting Cuts tomorrow, Friday April 24. They have also released a video for their debut single Two Set Sail, which you can watch in full below.

"This record was never really meant to be heard by a lot of people, it was made in a little make shift studio near the beach on the north coast of Antrim and it was made with only two people in mind,: says Friers. "It was about that soreness you get in your belly when you’re missing the people you love most in the world and the pride in seeing the best in human spirit come out when it's most needed. I’d been feeling those things more than ever right now so decided it was the right time to put them out."

Parting Cuts developed out of Friers deciding to create an album as a gift for his sister and her husband, basing songs on their experiences and writing songs for each step of their journey. He has woven music to tell the story. He wrote, recorded, performed, mixed and mastered Parting Cuts in just a couple weeks.

Pre-order Parting Cuts.

