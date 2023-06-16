Ash announce UK/European tour and new album Race the Night, share Stephen King-themed horror video for title track

Ash have announced details of a new album, Race The Night, shared its title track, and unveiled a lengthy UK and European co-headline tour with The Subways.

Race The Night, the Northern Irish band's first album in five years, will be released by Fierce Panda on September 15.

Frontman Tom Wheeler says, “Race the Night is the sound of the band revelling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s. Lyrically it’s all about seizing the crossroads moments in life with both hands. Take every chance as if it could be your last.”

Speaking about the video for the single, Wheeler adds, “The Race the Night video is the product from the fevered mind of long time friend and horror director Jed Shepherd. He's taken a song about seizing the moment and had the band seized by a super fan who proceeds to force the band into doing her bidding. Enjoy the Misery…”

Watch the video below:

The tracklist for Race The Night is:



1. Race The Night

2. Usual Places

3. Reward In Mind

4. Oslo (feat. Démira)

5. Like A God

6. Peanut Brain

7. Crashed Out Wasted

8. Braindead

9. Double Dare

10. Over & Out

11. Like A God (Reprise)

(Image credit: Fierce Panda)

The Ash X Subways tour will call at:



Sep 30: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Oct 01: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Oct 05: Leeds Beckett SU, UK

Oct 07: Newcastle NX, UK

Oct 09: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Oct 10: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 11: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK



Nov 19: Utrecht De Helling, Holland

Nov 20: Frankfurt Das Bett , Germany

Nov 21: Cologne Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Germany

Nov 23: Hannover Faust, Germany

Nov 24: Malmo Plan B, Sweden

Nov 25: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

Nov 27: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Nov 28: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden

Nov 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany



Dec 01: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Dec 02: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Dec 04: Graz PPC, Austria

Dec 06: Zurich Plaza Klub, Switzerland

Dec 07: Munich Technikum, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Dec 10: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Dec 11: Paris, FR, Le Petit Bain, France



Anyone who pre-orders Race The Night album from the Ash Store or the Fierce Panda Store before 11.59pm BST on Sunday, June 18, will receive a unique code for exclusive early access to purchase tickets for any of the shows in the UK before they go on general sale on June 21, at 10am.