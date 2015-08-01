Art Of Anarchy showcase Time Every Time

Art Of Anarchy have issued a video for their track Time Every Time.

It’s lifted from their self-titled debut album which was released in June via Another Century. It follows the promo for ’Til The Dust Is Gone.

Guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal says: “This is a straight-up ‘here we are doing what we do’ video. A band playing their song. Bright lights and silhouettes, everyone diggin’ in after a bunch of takes and knowing they got the shots they need.

“It was an accomplishment making these videos and capturing what seems to be chapter one for the band. This is life - things don’t go as planned, it’s about picking yourself up and coming back stronger. That’ll be chapter two.”

The shoot features singer Scott Weiland who’s repeatedly denied ever joining the band, labelling the project a “scam from the beginning” and insisting he was only taken on as a hired session singer and songwriter.

But the Thal has insisted Weiland was “still technically in the band” and that the vocalist knew what he was getting into.

Meanwhile, speculation has been mounting regarding Thal’s position in Guns N’ Roses, with the guitarist recently refusing to confirm or deny whether he was still with Axl Rose and co.

Weiland cancelled his UK and European tour this week with the Wildabouts, although he’ll still play London’s The Garage on September 3.