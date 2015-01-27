Weiland 'never in' Art Of Anarchy

Scott Weiland insists he was never a member of “megagroup” Art Of Anarchy, as suggested last week.

The outfit, which includes Guns n’Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal and Disturbed bassist John Moyer, confirmed the release of their debut album with the former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver man on vocals.

Soon afterwards Weiland distanced himself from the band, saying it had been a “side-project” and that they still had to “find their frontman.”

Now he tells Billboard: “I was never in the band. It was something I did when I wasn’t doing anything. I was asked to write some lyrics and sing some melodies on the project. But it’s not a band I’m in.”

Instead he’s focusing on Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts. “This is my band,” he says. “I’ve been playing with these guys for nine years. It helps when you’re friends and we had the same idea of what sound we wanted to go for.”

The band launch debut album Blaster in March.