Art Of Anarchy in free album tribute to Weiland

Art Of Anarchy have made their debut album available as a free download in honour of late singer Scott Weiland.

The former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman, 48, was found dead on his tour bus on December 3 while on the road with his band The Wildabouts. An autopsy later confirmed he died from an accidental drugs overdose.

Weiland recorded vocals on supergroup Art Of Anarchy’s self-titled debut album and appeared in promos for their tracks ‘Til The Dust Is Gone and Time Every Time.

The album can be downloaded for free via Art Of Anarchy’s website. The band, led by guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, say: “In memory of Scott Weiland, we would like to offer the Art Of Anarchy record digitally for free to the world during this holiday season. We hope everyone enjoys listening as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Bumblefoot clears up Art Of Anarchy 'confusion'