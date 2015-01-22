Weiland fronts GnR, Disturbed ‘megagroup’

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland is the frontman of a “megagroup” featuring Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal and Disturbed bassist John Moyer.

The band, completed by guitarist Jon Votta and drummer Vince Votta, will launch their debut album in the spring. It’s been produced and engineered by Bumblefoot – and it’s reputed to be the heaviest project Weiland’s ever fronted.

A press release says: “Poised to become one of the biggest new bands of 2015, Art Of Anarchy is redefining the rock supergroup. Meet the ‘megagroup’ — members are rock legends in their own right with over 150 million in sales.

“The band started out of an 18-year friendship between Bumblefoot and the Votta brothers, dating back to the local New York music scene. Art Of Anarchy have emerged as a band willing to eradicate musical borders in pursuit of something brilliant. It’s all about songwriting and musicianship, which the band proudly displays on its self-titled debut album.

“The band also sees Weiland returning to his hard rock roots with a harder-edged sound than any of his previous efforts.”

Jon Votta says: “This is the record I always dreamed of making since I started playing guitar.”

Weiland and his band the Wildabouts recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for upcoming album Blaster. Disturbed frontman David Draiman this month reported the band would return at some point – although he didn’t know when.