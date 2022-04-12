Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The new record has been recorded over several years by a core quartet of Griffin, former Saga drummer Steve Negus, guitarist Kelly Kereliuk and electronic violinist Victoria Yeh, along with special guests Jamie Glaser (Jean-Luc Ponty Band), Todd Sucherman (Styx), Michael Sadler (Saga), Frank Wyatt (Happy The Man) and keyboardist Sarah Westbrook.

The Seven Ages Of Starlight was written by Griffin between 2015 to 2017 and recorded primarily at Artsounds Studio with the exception of the drums, which Negus recorded at his Blue Room Studio and when Todd Sucherman came on board to record two tracks, they were recorded at his studio in Texas. The album was mixed by Art Griffin with additional mixing done with Adam Fair at his Villa Sound Studio. The album was mastered by Phil Demetro at Lacquer Channel , Toronto Canada.

“AGSC III is already written and recording is underway," enthuses Griffin. We are essentially a Recording Act but the possibility for a gig or two and the recording/filming of the same could potentially come to fruition."

The band released their debut album, Visions From The Present, resplendent with Roger Dean-designed logo, in 2016.

Get The Seven Ages Of Starlight.

(Image credit: Press)

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser: The Seven Ages Of Starlight

1. Earthrise

2. Ride To Valhalla

3. Sorcerer's Apprentice

4. Total Eclipse

5. JLP

6. Spanish Galleon

7. Seventh Wave

8. Chasing Sound

9. Mona Lisa Sile

10. Astronomy By Rail

11. Pulsar

12. All of A Sudden It's The End