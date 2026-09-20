Willian Shatner has made his debut performance as a heavy metal frontman. The 95-year-old Star Trek veteran performed with his backing band The *uckers at a Riot Fest warm-up show at the 1000-capacity Park West in Chicago, covering songs by Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Motörhead alongside three original songs from his upcoming album What the F Is Heavy Metal?

Shatner's performance was a dress rehearsal for his Riot Show appearance on the final night of this year's three-day event, which features headliners Twenty One Pilots, Tool and Pierce The Veil alongside Iggy Pop, Rise Against, Pixies, Morrissey, Alanis Morissette, Elvis Costello and many more.

Shatner's backing band for the two shows includes guitar and musical director Marcus Nand (Mike Tramp, Candice Night), bassist Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, guitarist Britt Lightning (Vixen, Cactus) and drummer Fred Aching (Kings of Thrash, Dead Groove, Fraxures).

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"I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," says Shatner. "Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. With this incredible band behind me, I expect nothing less than lift-off. I can't wait to share this experience with the fans."

"William Shatner has spent a lifetime redefining expectations," says Brian Perera, founder of Cleopatra Records. "This isn't a novelty performance – it's a real rock show featuring world-class musicians behind one of entertainment's greatest icons. Riot Fest is the perfect stage for this next chapter, and we're going to deliver a performance worthy of the festival's incredible legacy."

No release date has been announced for What the F Is Heavy Metal?, which reportedly features guest appearances from Brian May, Tony Iommi, Rob Halford, Dave Lombardo, Mikkey Dee, Vinny and Carmine Appice and dozens of others.

Below, Shatner can be seen performing Ozzy's Crazy Train, Metallica's Enter Sandman and Motörhead's Ace Of Spades.

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