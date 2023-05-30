Pulp strongly rumoured for secret Glastonbury set after mysteriously-titled band 'The Churnups' appear on line-up

The full line-up for Glastonbury 2023 has officially been announced, with a number of artists added to the bill, including Queens Of The Stone Age, Rick Astley and plenty more.

Among the list, which also displays stage-times, there's a handful of slots still to be revealed (with a total of 39 TBCs), as well as the mysteriously-titled band The Churnups, who will be playing the Pyramid stage on Friday, before Royal Blood and that night's headliners, Arctic Monkeys.

The Churnups are of course, not a real band, but a made-up moniker to conceal the identity of the artist that will be performing as a secret guest.

With it being a huge slot, punters are putting on their best detective hats and trying to deduce who could be behind the booking, with multiple music fans pointing their fingers towards Britpop icons Pulp. One online Poirot has pointed out that 'When something is churned it becomes Pulp'.

Late last year, the Sheffield rockers announced that they would be reforming in 2023 for a tour across the UK and Ireland, which is now on-going: they do, however, have a space in their schedule this weekend. They'll also be headlining Isle of Wight Festival on June 15, before continuing their UK tour in London on July 1.

Pulp famously last performed at the Worthy Farm event in 1995, joining the bill at the last minute.

Other rumoured artists for The Churnups slot include Foo Fighters, however Pulp is currently looking far more likely.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 takes place June 21-25 at its longtime home in Worthy Farm, Pilton, with the aforementioned Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John serving as this year's headliners. Also on the line-up include Blondie, Måneskin, Manic Street Preachers, Rina Sawayama, Slowthai, Nova Twins, Royal Blood and dozens more.

The ChurnupsWhen something is churned it becomes Pulp 😉 #Glastonbury #GlastoMay 30, 2023 See more

Haha "The Churnups" on the Pyramid Stage Friday night at Glastonbury. What exactly do you do for an encore, eh? pic.twitter.com/nCoNITLP0vMay 30, 2023 See more

There are 39 TBAs on the line-up.Some are just places yet to be confirmed, others could be secret sets. Key ones to look out for...• Pyramid Friday - The Churnups has to be Pulp.• Woodsies Friday 19:30 & Sat 18:00• The Park Saturday 19:45#GlastonburyMay 30, 2023 See more