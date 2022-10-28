Pulp announce UK and Ireland shows for 2023 as part of their second reformation

BritPop heroes Pulp are reforming for a second time to tour the UK and Ireland in 2023.
Jarvis Cocker's band, who previously reformed in 2012 having split a decade earlier, will headline a night at next year's Latitude festival (alongside Paolo Nutini and George Ezra), and also headline the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow in July, alongside Sam Fender and The 1975.
In a statement about the band's return, Jarvis Cocker says, “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well … An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So … We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore … Come along & make some noise.”
The Sheffield band will play:
May 26: Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
May 28: Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington
Jun 9: St Anne’s Park, Dublin IRE
Jul 01: Finsbury Park, London
Jul 07: TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
Jul 09: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
Jul 11: International Arena, Cardiff
Jul 14: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Jul 15: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Jul 21: Latitude Festival, Suffolk
Tickets go on sale on November 4, at 9am UK time. (opens in new tab)
This is what we do for an encore ... #letsallmeetup #welovepulp #pulp2023 #thisiswhatwedoforanencore pic.twitter.com/N7lLmMNXjoOctober 28, 2022