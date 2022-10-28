Pulp announce UK and Ireland shows for 2023 as part of their second reformation

BritPop heroes Pulp are reforming for a second time to tour the UK and Ireland in 2023.

Jarvis Cocker's band, who previously reformed in 2012 having split a decade earlier, will headline a night at next year's Latitude festival (alongside Paolo Nutini and George Ezra), and also headline the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow in July, alongside Sam Fender and The 1975.

In a statement about the band's return, Jarvis Cocker says, “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well … An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So … We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore … Come along & make some noise.”

The Sheffield band will play:



May 26: Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

May 28: Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington



Jun 9: St Anne’s Park, Dublin IRE

Jul 01: Finsbury Park, London

Jul 07: TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Jul 09: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

Jul 11: International Arena, Cardiff

Jul 14: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Jul 15: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Jul 21: Latitude Festival, Suffolk

Tickets go on sale on November 4, at 9am UK time. (opens in new tab)