Pulp announce UK and Ireland shows for 2023 as part of their second reformation

By Paul Brannigan
published

Lets all meet up in the year... 2023, as Pulp announce huge UK and Ireland tour

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker
(Image credit: Kieran Frost/Redferns)

BritPop heroes Pulp are reforming for a second time to tour the UK and Ireland in 2023.

Jarvis Cocker's band, who previously reformed in 2012 having split a decade earlier, will headline a night at next year's Latitude festival (alongside Paolo Nutini and George Ezra), and also headline the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow in July, alongside Sam Fender and The 1975.

In a statement about the band's return, Jarvis Cocker says, “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well … An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So … We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore … Come along & make some noise.”

The Sheffield band will play:

May 26: Bridlington Spa, Bridlington
May 28: Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

Jun 9: St Anne’s Park, Dublin IRE

Jul 01: Finsbury Park, London
Jul 07: TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
Jul 09: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
Jul 11: International Arena, Cardiff
Jul 14: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Jul 15: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Jul 21: Latitude Festival, Suffolk

Tickets go on sale on November 4, at 9am UK time. (opens in new tab)

