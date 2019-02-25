ArcTanGent adds a further 29 artists to 2019 bill

Organisers of the UK’s ArcTanGent festival have revealed another 29 artists who will play at this summer’s event.

It’ll take place at Fernhill Farm, close to Bristol, on August 15, 16 and 17, with bands including Meshuggah, 65daysofstatic, Zeal & Ardor, The Algorithm and The Contortionist previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined over the weekend by Carpenter Brut, Polyphia, The Ocean, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Toska, Covet, Yvette Young, Nordic Giants, Zu, GNOD, Sleep Token, Elephant Gym, Palm Reader, Matt Calvert, Cocaine Piss, BATS, Good Game, The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, Ithaca, Puerto Austral, DJ Perro, Kaguu, DAGS!, DobleCapa, AMNT, All The Best Tapes, Clt Drp, Too Piste and RAD PITT.

ArcTanGent’s James Scarlett says: “For the line up this year, I’ve really scoured the globe and we have acts coming to Fernhill Farm from 14 different countries. That really excites me!

“Of course, none of this matters unless the sounds they produce are amazing, so I would urge people to go out and find their new favourite band.

“Maybe some math-rock from Taiwan (Elephant Gym), something dark and heavy from Denmark (Møl and LLNN) or if in doubt Belgium always seems to provide great bands… Cocaine Piss for instance.”

ArcTanGent tickets are available from the official festival website.