"This band has opened my eyes to my potential." Formed of former Fever 333 members and backed by ex-Bring Me The Horizon man Jordan Fish, House Of Protection are making a special kind of racket

Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta always knew that they wanted to create something unique together. It was just all about being patient. The pair found they had similar itches to scratch whilst bonding during their half a decade as part of Fever 333. When they drew the curtains on their time in that band back in the Autumn of 2022, they knew that the time for backing themselves was drawing near; a chance to do things their way, built from the ground up. They didn’t know exactly what they were trying to do, but the thrill came from simply wanting to find out. House Of Protection was born.

“We’ve seen how things get so professional so fast,” Aric says. “There’s almost no room to experiment and have fun when you’re in that space. So, if anything, it was a relief for us to be able figure everything [out] from scratch. It was like, ‘let’s just meet up with our friends and see what happens.’”

When Aric says “friends”, he means some of alternative music’s most talented and forward-thinking minds. The pair brought in former Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist and producer Jordan Fish early doors to help mould together and make sense of all the different reference points they were trying to pull from. They also recruited Aric’s Night Verses bandmate and guitarist Nick DePirro, and the gang was complete.

“I think we have been very lucky that we have been around a lot of very talented people over the years with every project we’ve been in,” Aric acknowledges. “You see people you know are special, but for ten different reasons, you never reach the full potential of what’s possible. We were excited to know that we would try and do everything in a way that we thought would be cool and best serve our ideals and voice.”

On day one of being in the studio, they wrote debut single It’s Supposed To Hurt. A culmination of razor-sharp 90s punk, modern metal intricacies and pure, positive chaos, it became an instant benchmark for the duo as well as a mantra to exist by. Pushing each other past the point of comfort, both Steven and Aric took on lead vocal duty for the first time in their careers. It was clear how poignant the project was going to be from the get-go, not just in a musical sense but within their own personal development.

“I have never sung like this before, only backups,” Stephen admits. “In doing so, it has also given me some confidence outside of the project. I love to run, and the two things go hand in hand. So much of running is mental, and so much of singing, for me, is mental as well. This band has further opened my eyes to my true potential.”

It’s that mindset that the pair hope those listening to them will be able to uncover. As much as House Of Protection is for them, it is also a solace for those looking to get more from life. A soundtrack to overcoming your doubts, a vessel for positive catharsis to thrive, and a place where, in the words of Bjork, you can be violently happy. The way they see it, anyone that chooses to join in is a humbling bonus.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Throughout the years, we’ve had so many conversations between ourselves,” Aric says. “You start to hone in on the fact that there are moments and qualities that you haven’t heard anyone else talk about or express themselves within. We wanted to fill a space where it felt there wasn’t a soundtrack yet. Where you feel violent bursts of energy, but not through anger. You experience intense moments simply because you are so happy. If we can see that we have this energy and attachment to music, then there must be others out there who feel the same.”

That’s the aim for the pair as they look towards the release their debut EP Galore. Taking the vigour that It’s Supposed To Hurt triggered and adding layers of sizzling electronica and boundless ambition, it is a smorgasbord of inspiration created as a means of attracting as many different hearts, souls and minds as possible to this special corner of positivity. Drawing on everything from hardcore and alternative metal to drum and bass, dance and hip hop, it’s representative of the expansive worldview the band have adopted. And it is still only the tip of the iceberg.

“It feels like all of these doors have suddenly opened,” Aric concludes. “There really are so many directions we can go in and having such freedom and artistic expression for the first time, it does feel endless. That’s how I want everyone who listens to us to feel too.”