Architects release haunting acoustic version of A Wasted Hymn

Brighton’s finest Architects have released a video to accompany their acoustic version of A Wasted Hymn, with the original version appearing on their 2018 album Holy Hell.

The new version features visuals of stars and constellations, fitting in with the kaleidoscopic graphics on Holy Hell, which came out in November 2018 via Epitaph Records.

It was the band's first album since the death of guitarist Tom Searle, who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

In Metal Hammer's review of the 2018 album, we said Holy Hell “isn’t the best Architects album, but it doesn’t have to be. It deviates away from the previous two albums into something more fractured, missing the mark at times, but still able to deliver knockout blows when it counts.

“As Sam sings he’ll ‘always carry the cross’ on closer A Wasted Hymn, the emotional force of the previous 40 minutes strikes in the chest, flooding all senses, highlighting just how much of Tom is in this album and in Architects.”

The band have released a number of revisited tracks from Holy Hell, including a Spotify Session recorded at London's famous Abbey Road Studios earlier in the year.