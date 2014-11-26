Arcade Messiah issue debut via 'pay what you want'

Arcade Messiah have made their debut album available as a 'pay what you want' download.

The self-titled record can be streamed and downloaded via Arcade Messiah’s Bandcamp page.

KingBathmat singer John Bassett is the man behind Arcade Messiah – described as a metal/stoner/prog instrumental project.

Bassett says: “After writing and producing numerous KingBathmat albums and more recently the acoustic solo album Unearth, I decided I wanted to create my first instrumental album, and I wanted it to be set, audibly and visually in a dark, bleak apocalyptic aura of despair and anger.

“I wanted to focus on enormous riffs and sorrowful yet powerful musical refrains and place them within a terrain of unusual time signatures interspersed by moments of psychedelic calm.”

Tracklist