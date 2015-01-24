Apocalyptica prepare live return with album No. 8

Apocalyptica are preparing to hit the road to perform material from their upcoming album, Shadowmaker, for fans worldwide.

The band teamed with Scars On Broadway guitarist Franky Perez to handle vocals on their 8th release, which is due in April via Eleven Seven Music.

The Finnish outfit performed a one-off show on January 22 as part of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, and are now setting their sights on appearances at Australia’s Soundwave Festival next month.

Drummer Mikko Siren explains the group are in rehearsals for a full tour as Shadowmaker nears completion.

He tells Australia’s Rabid Noise podcast: “We haven’t played those songs in, maybe, four months. We rehearsed them a lot and then we recorded them, and ever since, we haven’t been playing even together. We’ve been just, like, recording individual parts. I think there’s two songs more to be mixed.”

“So we’re actually having our first band rehearsals this Saturday, and then we’re gonna rehearse for the next week…and the week after that as well.”

Asked about mixing new material in the set, the drummer says: “I really cannot say what is the favourite track to play, because they have changed also during the recording process. So it’s exciting.”

Siren adds: “I really like Shadowmaker, which we have kind of put out for people to stream, which is this song which has got so many different styles within one song, so that’s fun for that occasion. But there are a couple of really epic, mellow tracks – almost a Pink Floyd vibe. Very dark, very deep things which I expect that we can also do great justice to live.”

Apocalyptica will join Sixx A.M. for US dates in April following their Soundwave appearances.