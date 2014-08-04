Apocalyptica and Perez join forces

Finnish cello metallers Apocalyptica will release a new album early next year with Franky Perez on vocal duties.

The band have announced they will drop their eighth album and follow-up to 2010’s 7th Symphony in 2015.

Band member Eicca Toppinen says: “We’re in perfect shape and still hungry for the future of making music together. If you want to try new things, you’ll never know where you end up. But we’re motivated and our heads are full of fresh ideas.”

For the upcoming LP, the band are working with Scars On Broadway guitarist Franky Perez on the vocal tracks and he will join the band on tour. Perez has also worked with Slash and The Doors.

Apocalyptica kick off a world tour in Canada this month, continuing into next year. See the band’s website for full details.