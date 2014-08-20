Slipknot, Faith No More, Soundgarden & more for Soundwave

Soundwave has stepped it the hell up for another year. Not only is the sun-soaked extravaganza topped by Slipknot, Faith No More and Soundgarden but it's taking place over TWO DAYS for the first time ever!

And who is joining the Knot, Soundgarden and FNM next year? Well how about…

Lamb Of God, Ministry, Mayhem, Atreyu, Slash, Marilyn Manson, Judas Priest, Fear Factory, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Godflesh, Of Mice & Men, Nothing More, Monuments, Crossfaith, Butcher Babies, King 810 and more. Check out the full line-up below.

Similar to Reading and Leeds, Soundwave will be held over two days in each city – Adelaide and Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. All ‘Day One’ artists play the first day and all ‘Day Two’ artists place the second.

The first round takes place 21⁄ 22 February at Bonython Park, Adelaide and Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne. The second is held 28 February/1 March at Olympic Park, Sydney and Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane.

Tickets for members go on sale 22nd August at 9am local time. General public tickets go on sale on 29th August at 9am local time.

Two-day festival tickets are $188 + booking. To buy tickets and become a member click here.