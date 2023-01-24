Aphex Twin and Bonobo to headline Field Day festival

The first wave of acts for London's Field Day festival have been announced, with Aphex Twin and Bonobo headlining

Aphex Twin and Bonobo have been unveiled as the headline acts for Field Day 2023.

Other acts announced for the one day electronica festival include Fever Ray, Jayda G, Sudan Archives, Jon Hopkins, Mount Kimbie and former Symposium guitarist-turned EDM producer Hagop Tchaparian.

The festival will be Aphex Twin's first London show since 2019: the DJ/producer/musician previously headlined Field Day in 2017. Posting on Twitter, the Irish-born, Cornwall-raised artist aka Richard James, wrote "LET'S FUCKING HAVE IT AGAIN." James teased his appearance last week, when a new website featuring the producer’s iconic logo and the word “London” appeared online.

The line-up for 2023 also includes Arca, SBTRKT, Kelela, and more.

A pre-sale for Field Day tickets starts on Thursday, January 26 at 11am (UK time) with the general sale starting on Friday, January 27 at 11am (UK time). Sign up for the pre-sale here.

Aphex Twin's 2017 headline slot at Field Day can be viewed below: