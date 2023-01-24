Aphex Twin and Bonobo to headline Field Day festival

Aphex Twin and Bonobo have been unveiled as the headline acts for Field Day 2023.

Other acts announced for the one day electronica festival include Fever Ray, Jayda G, Sudan Archives, Jon Hopkins, Mount Kimbie and former Symposium guitarist-turned EDM producer Hagop Tchaparian.

The festival will be Aphex Twin's first London show since 2019: the DJ/producer/musician previously headlined Field Day in 2017. Posting on Twitter, the Irish-born, Cornwall-raised artist aka Richard James, wrote "LET'S FUCKING HAVE IT AGAIN." James teased his appearance last week, when a new website featuring the producer’s iconic logo and the word “London” appeared online.

The line-up for 2023 also includes Arca, SBTRKT, Kelela, and more.



A pre-sale for Field Day tickets starts on Thursday, January 26 at 11am (UK time) with the general sale starting on Friday, January 27 at 11am (UK time). Sign up for the pre-sale here.

👉 FD23 has landed 👈Pre sale live Thursday 26 January 11am.General sale live at Friday 27 January 11am. Make sure you sign up to receive access to the pre-sale: https://t.co/8F6mnU7IwU pic.twitter.com/uydNcPGLVnJanuary 24, 2023 See more

LET'S FUCKING HAVE IT AGAIN.FIELD DAY.19 AUGUST.https://t.co/ModZ740w79 pic.twitter.com/pQzEEzy2kvJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Aphex Twin's 2017 headline slot at Field Day can be viewed below: