Anthrax name 11th album For All Kings

Anthrax have confirmed the name of their 11th album and announced it will be released in February.

For All Kings will be issued on February 26 via Megaforce in North America and Nuclear Blast. The news was unveiled in a video posted to the band’s Facebook page. It can be viewed below.

Anthrax previously released a lyric video for Evil Twin, which will appear on the record. Guitarist Scott Ian said the track’s lyrics were inspired by the Charlie Hebdo magazine killings.

He said: “I was very affected, as I have been with all the shootings at schools and movie theatres. I can’t figure out what would cause someone to think that was the right thing to do.”

Drummer Charlie Benante will rejoin the band’s European tour in time for their UK shows with Slayer next month. John Dette is filling in temporarily as Benante recovers from a hand injury.

Meanwhile, former Anthrax drummer Dan Spitz has posted a number of tirades against the band on Facebook, citing an old interviews in which Benante seemingly claims he played many of the leads on Anthrax albums when Spitz was in the band. He also disputes claims by Scott Ian that he wrote the lyrics while Benante penned the music on 1987 album Among The Living.

Addressing Ian, Spitz says: “Fairytale tellers. Play my riffs, play my harmonies, tell us all the scales I used, play one lead on any Anthrax song from Fistful Of Metal through Sound Of White Noise. Give it a shot.”