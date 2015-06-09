Anthrax mourn death of tour manager

Anthrax have paid tribute to their tour manager Aaron Dilks who died on Sunday.

Dilks worked with a long line of top rocks acts, many of whom have told of their shock and sadness after hearing of his passing. He worked with Hellyeah, Fear Factory and Soul Sirkus among others – and even had a stint as Marilyn Manson’s bodyguard.

In a statement, Anthrax say: “The entire Anthrax camp is just devastated by the sudden loss of our tour manager and soundman Aaron Dilks who passed away last night. He was a wonderful man, we all cared greatly about him, and he made the band sound like a monster. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Hellyeah say: “He was a great man and a legend amongst men and will be greatly missed. RIP AA, you are loved and will be greatly missed.”

Fear Factory recalled Dilks’ work on their Remanufacture and Digimortal tours. They add: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our good friend and comrade in arms, Aaron Dilks. He was a superb human being, and enjoyed every minute of his life, and we enjoyed experiencing the ride with him.”

No cause of death has been given. Dilks leaves behind a young daughter, his brother and parents.