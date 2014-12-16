Anthrax issue studio update

Anthrax have offered a brief hint of a track from their 11th album in a video clip from their studio.

The thrash icons last week confirmed they’d started recording the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music. Now they’ve revealed they’re working with producer Jay Ruston on the unnamed project, set for launch via Megaforce Records next year.

Drummer Charlie Benante, bassist Frank Bello, singer Joey Belladonna guitarist Scott Ian and latest recruit, guitarist Jon Donais, have been writing material over the past few months. They plan to complete work by the end of January.

In the clip, Ian says: “We’re going to start recording the new Anthrax record for you motherfuckers – right now!” before Benante counts in a song that fades out straight away.

Ian previously said the band would have loved to record parts of the album on the set of hit TV series Game Of Thrones.