Be warned King's Landing.. Anthrax is coming

Anthrax are set to record drums for their next record in the Westeros throne room.

The majestic hall in the fictional city of King’s Landing is where many of the incredible storylines on hit TV show Game Of Thrones are played out – and where the dreaded Iron Throne is kept.

Anthrax mainman Scott Ian is a huge fan of the series and has revealed the band will record drums for a new album on the HBO set in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The guitarist has a friend who works in HBO’s accounting department and he was introduced to executive producer DB Weiss – who, it turns out, is an Anthrax fanatic.

Ian tells the Metal Hammer Magazine show on TeamRock Radio: “I asked Dan, ‘Hey man, what would be the possibility of us recording the drums for the next album in the throne room?’ Like we bring a mobile studio and set up the drums, mic everything and record in here. He says, ‘Oh my God, that would be the sickest thing ever. We know the guys that can make that possible.’

“All of you out there who watch Game Of Thrones, much like me, probably think it’s a very metal TV show. And just know: the reason for that is that one of the creators is a huge metalhead.”

Ian says the band’s 11th album will be released in 2015.

