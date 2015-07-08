Anthrax offer 'full thrash effect' in studio update

Anthrax have released a clip from the studio where they’re working on their 11th album.
The thrash icons are in sessions with producer Jay Ruston on the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music. It’s expected to be released in the coming months via Megaforce Records –although guitarist Scott Ian recently said they wouldn’t be rushed.
Alongside the short studio clip uploaded to Facebook – which features the band playing through a heavy riff – Anthrax posted the following caption: “Riff action going on for the full thrash effect. Total moshness. #anthrax #hardestever. Play Loud!”
This week, frontman Joey Belladonna recalled his 1992 sacking from the band, saying they wanted a more “90s sound.”
Anthrax hit the road again next month, ending with a run of UK shows with Slayer in November:
Aug 28: Denver Riot Fest And Rodeo, CO
Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest And Carnival, IL
Sep 19: Baltimore Shindig Festical, MD
Sep 28: Motorhead’s Motorboat 2015, USA
Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park, Japan
Oct 25: Tilburg Theaters, Netherlands
Oct 26: Paris Zenith, France
Oct 30: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 31: A Coruna Coliseum, Spain
Nov 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 07: Vienna Planet TT Bank Austria Halle Gasometer B, Austria
Nov 08: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany
Nov 10: Munich Zenith De Kulturhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 13: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany
Nov 14: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena. Germany
Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 17: Brussels AB Main Hall, Belgium
Nov 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK
Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK
Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 20: London O2 Academy, UK
Dec 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway