Anthrax offer 'full thrash effect' in studio update

Anthrax have released a clip from the studio where they’re working on their 11th album.

The thrash icons are in sessions with producer Jay Ruston on the follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music. It’s expected to be released in the coming months via Megaforce Records –although guitarist Scott Ian recently said they wouldn’t be rushed.

Alongside the short studio clip uploaded to Facebook – which features the band playing through a heavy riff – Anthrax posted the following caption: “Riff action going on for the full thrash effect. Total moshness. #anthrax #hardestever. Play Loud!”

This week, frontman Joey Belladonna recalled his 1992 sacking from the band, saying they wanted a more “90s sound.”

Anthrax hit the road again next month, ending with a run of UK shows with Slayer in November:

Aug 28: Denver Riot Fest And Rodeo, CO

Sep 11: Chicago Riot Fest And Carnival, IL

Sep 19: Baltimore Shindig Festical, MD

Sep 28: Motorhead’s Motorboat 2015, USA

Oct 10: Tokyo Loud Park, Japan

Oct 25: Tilburg Theaters, Netherlands

Oct 26: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 30: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 31: A Coruna Coliseum, Spain

Nov 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 07: Vienna Planet TT Bank Austria Halle Gasometer B, Austria

Nov 08: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Zenith De Kulturhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 13: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 14: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena. Germany

Nov 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Brussels AB Main Hall, Belgium

Nov 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: London O2 Academy, UK

Dec 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway