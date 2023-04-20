Anthrax cancel European tour dates again

Anthrax have apparently pulled the plug on their scheduled summer festivals run in Europe.

Social media posts from Wacken, Slovenia's MetalDays festival, the Czech Republic's Brutal Assault festival and Belgium's Alcatraz festival all state that the band have withdrawn from their events.

Last year, the New Yorkers cancelled 20 shows in Europe which had been booked to follow their 40th anniversary UK tour. At the time, bassist Frank Bello explained to TotalRock radio that the cancellations were forced upon them due to spiralling costs.



"When I saw the numbers, they were literally triple what they originally started at," said Bello. "We would be coming home at such a loss. You don't mind a little bit of a loss just to play to the fans, but such a loss — we would have been really bad off for a while. So it didn't make sense.

"We did a great UK run. I felt it was a little short, even though we did a lot of places. But I wanna come back and just play the way we should be playing.

"I know we're gonna be back, and with a vengeance. So it's gonna be a lot of fun the next time around. I look forward to playing to all UK and Europe."



In December, Scott Ian's band withdrew from this summer's Bloodstock festival, citing “logistical issues beyond our control”.

The New York thrash pioneers had been announced to play as special guests to Meshuggah on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on August 12.

The band have yet to make a statement on their latest round of cancellations.

