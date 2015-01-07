Anthrax album sessions gather pace

Recording of the upcoming new Anthrax album is gathering pace, with the band releasing a video of drummer Charlie Benante in the studio.

The clip shows Benante recording one of the tracks on what will be the band’s 11th album and follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music.

The thrash icons are working with producer Jay Ruston on the unnamed project, set for launch via Megaforce Records this year.

Benante, bassist Frank Bello, singer Joey Belladonna, guitarist Scott Ian and latest recruit, guitarist Jon Donais plan to complete work by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Scott Ian says in a light-hearted rapid fire interview that he would abolish all politics if he were king for a day. He tells Loveline High Five: “What would be my first decree? I would abolish all political parties. Because I’d be king and I’d be able to do that.”