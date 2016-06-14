Anthony Kiedis: I run, stretch and wrestle Flea before a show

Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis says he’ll “run, stretch and wrestle Flea” to get stage-ready before a gig.

The frontman also says he has a special diet and holds group bonding sessions with his bandmates before each show to “get on the same wavelength.”

He tells Rolling Stone: “The physicality of our shows is such, that there’s no way you’re gonna make that happen without preparation – you can’t go from 0 to 100 miles per hour without preparing. Because I sing loud for two hours during a show, I have to spend a lot of time getting my voice together with the right food and right warm-ups, and then I have to run, stretch and do push-ups or wrestle Flea or something to get my blood flowing.”

He continues: “There’s also a certain headspace that you have to get into. We all kind of gravitate towards one room, 15 minutes before we go on and listen to music together to get on the same wavelength.

“It could be anything – Funkadelic, Patti Smith. Everyone has to have their bones, tissues and their thoughts warm, stimulated and together, for us to get on the stage and get off on the right foot.”

Kiedis says that the band can’t just turn up late and go straight onstage – as he admits that it “literally takes hours to get ready.”

He adds: “Sometimes you’re more ready than others – sometimes there’s nerves, sometimes something bad happens right before you go on.

“You could be sick, you could be hurt, you could be upset, you could be in a fight with your girlfriend, or maybe you didn’t get any sleep. You have to get it together for that moment and put it all aside.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring Europe in support of their 11th album The Getaway, due out on June 17.

Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway tracklist

The Getaway Dark Necessities We Turn Red The Longest Wave Goodbye Angels Sick Love Go Robot Feasting on the Flowers Detroit This Ticonderoga Encore The Hunter Dreams of a Samurai

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

