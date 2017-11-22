Anneke van Giersbergen on "awesome" Vuur track Freedom - Rio

Anneke van Giersbergen has spoken about how she and Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb came together to write the Vuur track Freedom - Rio.

The song features on the new album In This Moment We Are Free - Cities which was released last month via InsideOut Music.

And in a new video, van Giersbergen gives fans an insight into the workings of the track.

She says: “Mark and I met at the Progressive Nation At Sea cruise a couple of years ago on the last evening. We became really good friends and stayed in touch and at one point I asked him, ‘Do you want to write with me for the new album?’ He said yes, so he came up with this awesome music.”

Van Giersbergen says she especially likes the mid-section of the track and adds: “It’s very intricate but smooth at the same time.”

Earlier this month, Vuur announced that they’d tour across the UK and Europe throughout February next year.

Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Vuur 2018 UK and European headline tour

Feb 06: Leeds The Wardrobe, UK

Feb 07: Glasgow O2 ABC2, UK

Feb 08: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Feb 09: Manchester Factory, UK

Feb 10: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Feb 12: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Marx, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Lido, Germany

Feb 16: Prague Nová Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Krakow Żaczek, Poland

Feb 18: Budapest A38 Hajó, Hungary

Feb 20: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Feb 21: Stuttgart ClubCANN, Germany

Feb 22: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Feb 24: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Feb 25: Pratteln Mini Z7, Switzerland

