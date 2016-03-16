Anne Marie Helder unveils live EP

Panic Room singer Anne Marie Helder has made her live solo EP available to stream.

Her acoustic performance was recorded at the sold-out Portsmouth Guildhall show while she supported Ultravox on their Return To Eden Tour in 2009.

Helder says: “This is a live recording, but it sounds so warm, intimate and full of atmosphere – despite the fact I was playing in a massive hall, to a fun house of 2500 people.

“This recording feels like a little ‘lost diamond’ that has been found in a cave, but we’ve polished it and rediscovered its original beauty. It’s a lovely piece of history.”

Meanwhile, Helder’s band Panic Room announced that they’ll film their London Islington Assembly show on June 18 for future DVD release.

Tickets for the Islington Assembly Hall show are available from the band’s website.