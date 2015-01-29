Anglagard return to UK

Anglagard have announced a three-show mini-tour of the UK, which takes place in April.

The Swedish outfit will appear in Chesterfield, London and Bilston, with support from The Gift.

Their last studio album, 2012’s Viljans Oga, was released before the reformed band went through another lineup change that saw the return of guitarist-vocalist Tord Lindman. They recently confirmed that original guitarist Jonas Engdehard had also rejoined.

Anglagard say: “We are very excited returning to the original dual-guitarist concept. This opens up arrangements and timbres that are very close to our hearts, as well as giving the audience all the full original guitar scores of the older songs.”

The band – also including flautist-saxophonist Anna Holmgrem, keyboardist Linus Kase, bassist Johan Brand and drummer Erik Hammarstrom – plan to film during the tour for a later DVD release, and have begun working on material for their next album.

Apr 09: Chesterfield Real Time Live

Apr 11: London Boston Music Room

Apr 12: Bilston Robin 2 (afternoon show)