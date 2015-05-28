Blink split is ‘friendly divorce’

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus says the band are currently working through a “friendly divorce” with Tom DeLonge.

Relations melted down in January when Hoppus and Travis Barker said DeLonge had walked out of the band – but he denied the suggestion.

Since then Blink have delivered a handful of shows with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, and there’s already been speculation about recording with him.

Hoppus tells Das Process: “We are right now going through what so far has been a friendly divorce with our former guitarist.

“Hopefully things clear up and it doesn’t get all managery and lawyery and all that and we can move forward.”

But he insists there’s still love between them, adding: “Tom was my best friend for years. Think about the people you were friends with at the end of high school – how many of those people are you still friends with?

“We’ve been in the same van and bus and aeroplane and backstage room and stage for twenty something years.”

Last month Skiba said: “There’s some things those guys need to figure out before we can start saying I’m a permanent member. But it’s a hope of mine. If we’re discussing an album I think that seals the deal – but only time can tell.”

Six Pack: Angels & Airwaves' Tom DeLonge