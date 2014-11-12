Angels & Airwaves unleash The Wolfpack

Angels & Airwaves have released a video for The Wolfpack, the first single from their forthcoming album The Dream Walker.
The Dream Walker album is just one part of an ambitious multi-media project involving an animated short entitled ‘Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker’, plus accompanying comic books, a novel and a feature film. The album is set for a December 8 release.
Check out the dark and unsettling video below:
The tracklisting for The Dream Walker is as follows:
- Teenagers & Rituals 2. Paralyzed 3. The Wolfpack 4. Tunnels 5. Kiss With A Spell 6. Mercenaries 7. Bullets In The Wind 8. The Disease 9. Tremors 10. Anomaly