Angels & Airwaves unleash The Wolfpack

Angels & Airwaves have released a video for The Wolfpack, the first single from their forthcoming album The Dream Walker.

The Dream Walker album is just one part of an ambitious multi-media project involving an animated short entitled ‘Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker’, plus accompanying comic books, a novel and a feature film. The album is set for a December 8 release.

Check out the dark and unsettling video below:

The tracklisting for The Dream Walker is as follows: