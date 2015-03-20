Anekdoten return with 6th album

Anekdoten have confirmed the launch of sixth album Until All The Ghosts Are Gone next month – their first studio title in eight years.
Nicklas Barker, Ann Sofi Dahlberg, Jan Erik Liljestrom and Peter Nordins have confirmed a number of guests who’ll appear on the follow-up to 2007’s A Time Of Day.
They include former Opeth keyboardist Per Wiberg, King Crimson and Steven Wilson collaborator Theo Travis, plus Marty Wilson-Piper of The Church and All About Eve fame.
Anekdoten bassist Liljestrom says: “Our ambition was to take things to a higher level – and I believe we succeeded. Listening to one song will take you to quite a few different places, and listening through the whole thing is quite a journey. I feel this is music to get excited about.”
Until All The Ghosts Are Gone will be released on April 10 via the Swedish outfit’s own label, Virta.
Tracklist
Shooting Star
Get Out Alive
If It All Comes Down To You
Writing On The Wall
Until All The Ghosts Are Gone
Our Days Are Numbered