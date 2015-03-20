Anekdoten return with 6th album

Anekdoten have confirmed the launch of sixth album Until All The Ghosts Are Gone next month – their first studio title in eight years.

Nicklas Barker, Ann Sofi Dahlberg, Jan Erik Liljestrom and Peter Nordins have confirmed a number of guests who’ll appear on the follow-up to 2007’s A Time Of Day.

They include former Opeth keyboardist Per Wiberg, King Crimson and Steven Wilson collaborator Theo Travis, plus Marty Wilson-Piper of The Church and All About Eve fame.

Anekdoten bassist Liljestrom says: “Our ambition was to take things to a higher level – and I believe we succeeded. Listening to one song will take you to quite a few different places, and listening through the whole thing is quite a journey. I feel this is music to get excited about.”

Until All The Ghosts Are Gone will be released on April 10 via the Swedish outfit’s own label, Virta.

Tracklist