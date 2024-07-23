Andy Tillison announces 'fan-only' To Follow Polaris companion album

The Tangent mainman Andy Tillison has announced he is working on new companion album to this year's To Follow Polaris album, which will see him re-work material from his pre-Tangent band Parallel Or 90 Degrees, in a project entitled Po90 41.

"The Po90 41 project (a new set of recordings based on the first three albums by Po90) is going well and being mapped out," Tillison says. "Some are literal remakes (The Afterlifecycle Sequence is pretty verbatim) others are developed... some reduced and it won't be long before I write to people who purchased this to get a vote on the last song I will get started on... which will be a choice of several songs which are a) not already done, b) feasible and c) from the first three albums namely The Corner Of My Room, Afterlifecycle and The Time Capsule.

"I am only dealing with tracks from the first three albums because these records were very much my own creations, (with other people's very significant contributions of course) but the later ones were more group-constructed and therefore I don't feel these are automatically "mine" to do with as I please. Some songs are, others are definitely not, and others would require careful thought and permission."

Tillison intends to release a limited edition CD in a simple digipack, and the project also release it on Bandcamp. There may be more tracks on Bandcamp that would not fit on the CD, anyone buying the CD will have free access to all the bandcamp stuff.

There will also be a "Names On The Sleeve" megafan pack, which gets your name on the CD sleeve, as well as a "Pay The Wages" pack, which reserves you a CD. Both of which will include an almost immediate download of the demo version of the as yet incomplete Afterlifecycle Sequence.

Both the above options allow access to the songs in demo form as and when they are made available. A "Friends And Family" option is simply a copy of the CD which like all the others will be signed by Tillison.

"The album will be released when it is released," adds Tillison. "I think you all trust me now to deliver what I promise to make and not let you have it until it's good enough for you to have!"

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can hear demo snippets of Aftercycle and pre-order your preferred option here.