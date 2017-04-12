Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce film American Satan gets 1st trailer

Upcoming film American Satan has received its first trailer.

The movie stars Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce, with news of the project first coming to light in February 2016.

The film is written by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen, along with producer Matty Beckerman, while other notable cast members include Game Of Thrones star John Bradley, Sons Of Anarchy actor Mark Boone Jr and WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg.

Described as, “The rock’n’roll drama, thriller that our generation has been waiting for,” the movie focuses on a young rock band who drop out of college and relocate to the bright lights of the Sunset Strip to follow their dreams – where they make a pact with a mysterious stranger to guarantee them fame and wealth.

The synopsis for American Satan explains “Caught in the middle of a Faustian deal, their music and controversial altercations end up influencing society beyond anything this century has seen, but can they take back control of their destiny before it’s too late?”

Watch the trailer below.

A release date is still to be confirmed but American Satan is expected to launch at some point later this year.

Asking Alexandria confirm next album is written

Andy Biersack launches Ribcage video