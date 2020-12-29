Andre Lefebvre streams cover of Magna Carta's Lord Of The Ages

Canadian instrumental musician Andy Lefebvre has stream his cover of Magna Carta's Lord Of The Ages. He's joined on the new version by members of the Celtic prog band Celestial Fire, including singer Sally Minnear, as well as Canadian musicians.

"A collaboration from across the pond in a time of lockdown," says Lefebvre.

The new version, which was originally recorded by UK prog rock band Magna Carta and the title track of their 1973 album Lord Of The Ages. It's drawn praise from Magna Carta founding member, guitarist and vocalist Chris Simpson.

"I believe this song has the potential to inspire reflection in these rather constraining times where our lives are upended and the future is uncertain. I hope you can listen, if only for the love of rediscovering the title song of an album - Lord Of The Ages - which Rick Wakeman called ‘the greatest album of its kind ever made’…

"Sometimes when the night is dark, I sense the power of the light and know in my soul that all will be well. Blessings to André for picking up the cudgels where I left off…"

Lefebvre released his latest album, Short Stories, in 2018.

